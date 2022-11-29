Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synaptics by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 255.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,413. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

