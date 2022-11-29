Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

