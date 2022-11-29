Deutsche Bank AG Buys 256,479 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 543.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 375.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 136.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 129.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,261 shares of company stock valued at $242,517. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

