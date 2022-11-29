Deutsche Bank AG Buys 875 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 51.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

