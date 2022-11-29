Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 582,004 Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 582,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $142,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

VRE opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

