Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in E2open Parent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 99.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,100.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $251,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ETWO opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

