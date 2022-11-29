Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medifast were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 35.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE:MED opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.