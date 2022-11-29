Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,515,706 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Wix.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Wix.com Company Profile

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $164.10.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.