Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,515,706 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.
Wix.com Stock Down 2.6 %
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.