Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 9,506.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382,593 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately 591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 8.49 on Tuesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 5.86 and a 12-month high of 22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 78.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.09.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

