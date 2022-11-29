Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 3,100.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,588 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

