Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

