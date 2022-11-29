Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 26.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

NYSE FN opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

