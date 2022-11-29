Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $788,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

