Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.85 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

NNN stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

