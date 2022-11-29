Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139,019 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Westlake were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 6,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLK. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on Westlake in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.