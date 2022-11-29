Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

