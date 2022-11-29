Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,906 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RadNet were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 622,960 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 429,770 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 303,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,004 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 636,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 159,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

RadNet Company Profile

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.56. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

