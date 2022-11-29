Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,699 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 66.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 112,953.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NIU stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Niu Technologies

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

