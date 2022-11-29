Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.39 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,163,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.