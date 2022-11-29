Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $253.80. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

