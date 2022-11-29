Deutsche Bank AG Has $9 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

