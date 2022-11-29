Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 582,048 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,806,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,632,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $16,617,000.

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $939.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

