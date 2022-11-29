Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,323 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American States Water were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in American States Water by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,058,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,266,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,652,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

