Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 41,846 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $203,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 11.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 241,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after purchasing an additional 214,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 23.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 178,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
HEES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
