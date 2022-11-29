Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Barclays reduced their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

