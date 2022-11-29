Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,744 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

