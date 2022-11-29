Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUMO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of SUMO opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $872.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

