Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after acquiring an additional 672,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.1 %

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $795.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $824.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $763.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.