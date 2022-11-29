Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,060 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kforce were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 5,905.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 113.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 279,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.98. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

