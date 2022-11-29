Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,414 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 746.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 160,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $6,799,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

