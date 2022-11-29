Deutsche Bank AG Sells 143,389 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143,389 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATEC opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $998.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

