Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,816 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.