Deutsche Bank AG Sells 416,059 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416,059 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

