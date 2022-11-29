Deutsche Bank AG Sells 56,063 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,748,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -71.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

