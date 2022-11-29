Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,635 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

