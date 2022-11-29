Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.