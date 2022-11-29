Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,888 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 149,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

