Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.3% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.