First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First BanCorp. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 964,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 69,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

