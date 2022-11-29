First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini Purchases 5,471 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $766.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Foundation by 26.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

