FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FirstService were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in FirstService by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

Shares of FSV opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

