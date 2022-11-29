Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $562,392.36 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,725,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21.

On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

Flywire stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

