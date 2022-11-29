Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $562,392.36 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,725,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21.
- On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.
- On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.
- On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.
Flywire Stock Down 2.2 %
Flywire stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $43.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
