Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Down 0.8 %

Forward Air stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

