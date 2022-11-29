Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 731.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

