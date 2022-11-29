Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $7,389,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

