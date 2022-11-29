Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 102,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

