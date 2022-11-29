Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Harsco were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Harsco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $554.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.83. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Harsco

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

