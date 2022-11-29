Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 717 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

