Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $187.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.