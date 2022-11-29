Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Element Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

